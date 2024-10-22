JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Insperity (NSP) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Insperity (NYSE:NSP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.03% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Insperity is $110.50/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 27.03% from its latest reported closing price of $86.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Insperity is 7,030MM, an increase of 7.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 677 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insperity. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSP is 0.15%, an increase of 17.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.96% to 39,025K shares. The put/call ratio of NSP is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mawer Investment Management holds 5,189K shares representing 13.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing an increase of 3.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,324K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,291K shares , representing an increase of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 12.89% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,202K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,183K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 41.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,118K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,115K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 18.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,113K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSP by 14.06% over the last quarter.

