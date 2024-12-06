JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Haemonetics (HAE) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 6, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.10% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for Haemonetics is $113.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 40.10% from its latest reported closing price of $80.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Haemonetics is 1,255MM, a decrease of 7.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Haemonetics. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 3.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAE is 0.23%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.92% to 78,177K shares. The put/call ratio of HAE is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,443K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,915K shares , representing a decrease of 55.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 40.88% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 4,202K shares representing 8.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares , representing an increase of 8.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 85.37% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 4,027K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,834K shares , representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 3.10% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,851K shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,643K shares , representing an increase of 42.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 61.07% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,698K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAE by 24.54% over the last quarter.

Haemonetics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Haemonetics is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Its technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services.

