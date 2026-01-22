JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 22, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NasdaqGS:GLDD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.51% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is $15.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 7.51% from its latest reported closing price of $14.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is 872MM, an increase of 4.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 407 funds or institutions reporting positions in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLDD is 0.11%, an increase of 16.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.61% to 64,648K shares. The put/call ratio of GLDD is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jennison Associates holds 4,274K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,794K shares , representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 13.91% over the last quarter.

Harvey Partners holds 3,701K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,733K shares , representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 11.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,412K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,181K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,014K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tcw Group holds 1,874K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,086K shares , representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLDD by 5.54% over the last quarter.

