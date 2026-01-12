Stocks
JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC) with Overweight Recommendation

January 12, 2026 — 07:03 pm EST

January 12, 2026 — 07:03 pm EST

Fintel reports that on January 12, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:FULC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.75% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics is $19.38/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 96.75% from its latest reported closing price of $9.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fulcrum Therapeutics is 89MM, an increase of ∞%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FULC is 0.05%, an increase of 31.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.17% to 57,516K shares. FULC / Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of FULC is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 10,229K shares representing 15.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 5,381K shares representing 8.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,083K shares , representing an increase of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 20.20% over the last quarter.

TCG Crossover Management holds 5,250K shares representing 7.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,671K shares representing 7.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,288K shares , representing an increase of 8.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 29.08% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,432K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,589K shares , representing a decrease of 88.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FULC by 33.39% over the last quarter.

