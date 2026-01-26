JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Exponent (EXPO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Exponent (NasdaqGS:EXPO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.44% Upside

As of January 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Exponent is $87.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $81.81 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 17.44% from its latest reported closing price of $74.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Exponent is 563MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.17.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 672 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exponent. This is an decrease of 40 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EXPO is 0.13%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 60,376K shares. The put/call ratio of EXPO is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 4,490K shares representing 9.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,791K shares , representing a decrease of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 33.76% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,361K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,706K shares , representing a decrease of 14.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 1,859K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,878K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 5.72% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,653K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,655K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 13.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,645K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,593K shares , representing an increase of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EXPO by 15.07% over the last quarter.

