JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Etsy (XTRA:3E2) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Etsy (XTRA:3E2) with a Neutral recommendation.

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Etsy is 53,62 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 36,81 € to a high of 88,13 €. The average price target represents an increase of 31.75% from its latest reported closing price of 40,70 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,583MM, an increase of 27.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,039 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 140 owner(s) or 11.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3E2 is 0.15%, an increase of 102.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.47% to 146,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,257K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,735K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,422K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3E2 by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,394K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

