JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Etsy (ETSY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Etsy (NasdaqGS:ETSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.59% Upside

As of March 18, 2025, the average one-year price target for Etsy is $58.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $96.73. The average price target represents an increase of 31.59% from its latest reported closing price of $44.72 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Etsy is 3,309MM, an increase of 17.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,040 funds or institutions reporting positions in Etsy. This is an decrease of 141 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETSY is 0.15%, an increase of 102.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.50% to 146,472K shares. The put/call ratio of ETSY is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,257K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,735K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,422K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,394K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etsy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs. In addition, Etsy, Inc. owns Reverb, a leading global online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Etsy's mission is to keep commerce human, and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

