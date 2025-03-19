JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Etsy (BMV:ETSY) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Etsy (BMV:ETSY) with a Neutral recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,257K shares representing 6.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,292K shares , representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 6.74% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 5,735K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,962K shares , representing a decrease of 3.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 5,422K shares representing 5.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,186K shares , representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETSY by 1.99% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 5,000K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Impactive Capital holds 4,394K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

