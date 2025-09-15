JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 15, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.94% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is $9.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.94 to a high of $11.24. The average price target represents an increase of 11.94% from its latest reported closing price of $8.74 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 1,888MM, a decrease of 1.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 36.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZGN is 0.15%, an increase of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.50% to 51,463K shares. The put/call ratio of ZGN is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 12,700K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company.

AIM INVESTMENT FUNDS (INVESCO INVESTMENT FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund Class R6 holds 4,480K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,702K shares , representing a decrease of 27.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,820K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,753K shares , representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 8.13% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 2,916K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares , representing a decrease of 5.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 2,099K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,195K shares , representing a decrease of 4.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZGN by 0.13% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.