JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ENTA) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.04% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is $19.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $29.40. The average price target represents an increase of 62.04% from its latest reported closing price of $12.05 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enanta Pharmaceuticals is 834MM, an increase of 1,186.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 275 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enanta Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENTA is 0.05%, an increase of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 20,591K shares. The put/call ratio of ENTA is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Farallon Capital Management holds 2,122K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Krensavage Asset Management holds 2,114K shares representing 7.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,117K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 30.98% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,947K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 524K shares , representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 111.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 948K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,459K shares , representing a decrease of 53.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENTA by 9.04% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 867K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.