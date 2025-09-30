JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Elbit Systems (ESLT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Elbit Systems (NasdaqGS:ESLT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Elbit Systems is $1.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.76 to a high of $1.68.

The projected annual revenue for Elbit Systems is 7,034MM, a decrease of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elbit Systems. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 19.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ESLT is 0.26%, an increase of 0.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 20.48% to 10,671K shares. The put/call ratio of ESLT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 1,238K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,357K shares , representing a decrease of 9.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 0.87% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 730K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 735K shares , representing a decrease of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 24.94% over the last quarter.

1832 Asset Management holds 700K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 611K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing an increase of 25.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 23.36% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 472K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 371K shares , representing an increase of 21.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ESLT by 29.49% over the last quarter.

