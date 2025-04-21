JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Dycom Industries (DY) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.93% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Dycom Industries is $219.30/share. The forecasts range from a low of $202.00 to a high of $245.70. The average price target represents an increase of 41.93% from its latest reported closing price of $154.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dycom Industries is 4,571MM, a decrease of 2.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.36, a decrease of 8.25% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 690 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dycom Industries. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 1.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DY is 0.31%, an increase of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.34% to 35,470K shares. The put/call ratio of DY is 1.26, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Peconic Partners holds 3,653K shares representing 12.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 13.37% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,878K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,849K shares , representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 11.75% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,436K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,518K shares , representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 13.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 874K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DY by 14.04% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 850K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares , representing an increase of 20.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DY by 7.07% over the last quarter.

Dycom Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States. These services include program management; planning; engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

