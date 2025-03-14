JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Corporación América Airports (CAAP) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 14, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.31% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Corporación América Airports is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from its latest reported closing price of $17.93 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Corporación América Airports is 1,400MM, a decrease of 6.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in Corporación América Airports. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 12.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAAP is 0.40%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.71% to 25,044K shares. The put/call ratio of CAAP is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 7,085K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,132K shares , representing a decrease of 14.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 7.96% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,947K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,963K shares , representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 72.87% over the last quarter.

Fourth Sail Capital holds 1,454K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,615K shares , representing a decrease of 11.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 13.84% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,050K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,051K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 51.24% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 887K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 599K shares , representing an increase of 32.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAAP by 78.81% over the last quarter.

Corporacion America Airports Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airport sin 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2million passengers.

