JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Commercial Metals (BMV:CMC1) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 30, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Commercial Metals (BMV:CMC1) with a Neutral recommendation.

There are 720 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC1 is 0.25%, an increase of 9.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 131,032K shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,161K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,622K shares , representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC1 by 9.31% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,948K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,438K shares , representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMC1 by 12.94% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,705K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,697K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC1 by 1.53% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,605K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,055K shares , representing a decrease of 12.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC1 by 65.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,604K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,539K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC1 by 1.45% over the last quarter.

