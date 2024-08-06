JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Cedar Fair, L.P. - Limited Partnership (FUN) with Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Cedar Fair, L.P. - Limited Partnership (NYSE:FUN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.76% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cedar Fair, L.P. - Limited Partnership is $65.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 49.76% from its latest reported closing price of $43.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cedar Fair, L.P. - Limited Partnership is 1,883MM, an increase of 3.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cedar Fair, L.P. - Limited Partnership. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 83.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUN is 0.00%, an increase of 4.89%. The put/call ratio of FUN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory holds 24K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Harbor Investment Advisory holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spotlight Asset Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cedar Fair Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive, and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. Cedar Fair's parks are located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, Texas and Toronto, Ontario. The Company also operates an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

