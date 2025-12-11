JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Casella Waste Systems (CWST) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 11, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems (NasdaqGS:CWST) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.50% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Casella Waste Systems is $116.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $98.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Casella Waste Systems is 1,330MM, a decrease of 25.92%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 791 funds or institutions reporting positions in Casella Waste Systems. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWST is 0.40%, an increase of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 87,848K shares. The put/call ratio of CWST is 3.49, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,709K shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 8.15% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,876K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,680K shares , representing an increase of 6.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 4.16% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,547K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,941K shares , representing an increase of 23.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 18.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,404K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,598K shares , representing a decrease of 8.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 91.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,011K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,444K shares , representing an increase of 28.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWST by 7.32% over the last quarter.

