JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Carpenter Technology (CRS) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.18% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carpenter Technology is $180.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $113.12 to a high of $225.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.18% from its latest reported closing price of $190.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carpenter Technology is 2,611MM, a decrease of 7.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 820 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carpenter Technology. This is an increase of 95 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRS is 0.39%, an increase of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.59% to 59,783K shares. The put/call ratio of CRS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 7,746K shares representing 15.54% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,208K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,349K shares , representing a decrease of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 52.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,481K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares , representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 50.52% over the last quarter.

Advent International holds 1,216K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 9.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 11.34% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,185K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,197K shares , representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRS by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Carpenter Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete 'end-to-end' solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production.

