JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Aura Minerals (AUGO) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Aura Minerals (NasdaqGS:AUGO) with a Overweight recommendation.

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Aura Minerals is $25.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.46 to a high of $26.47. The average price target represents a decrease of 68.15% from its latest reported closing price of $80.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aura Minerals is 1,210MM, an increase of 56.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.71.

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aura Minerals. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 46.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGO is 0.12%, an increase of 35.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.21% to 14,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AUGO is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

Capital World Investors holds 1,620K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 1,620K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company.

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda holds 877K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 806K shares , representing an increase of 8.13%.

Bank Of America holds 686K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares , representing an increase of 30.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 100.30% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 570K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares , representing a decrease of 27.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGO by 87.84% over the last quarter.

