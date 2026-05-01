JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2026, JP Morgan initiated coverage of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ARWR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.41% Upside

As of April 28, 2026, the average one-year price target for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is $84.07/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 14.41% from its latest reported closing price of $73.48 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is 410MM, a decrease of 62.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 412 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 108 owner(s) or 20.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARWR is 0.17%, an increase of 6.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.09% to 115,604K shares. The put/call ratio of ARWR is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 10,625K shares representing 7.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,900K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 42.68% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,265K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 2,524K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,982K shares , representing a decrease of 97.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 15.01% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,176K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,671K shares , representing an increase of 23.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARWR by 103.11% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 2,088K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,082K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.