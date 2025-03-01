JP Morgan Initiates Coverage of ACM Research (ACMR) with Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2025, JP Morgan initiated coverage of ACM Research (NasdaqGM:ACMR) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.10% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for ACM Research is $28.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 10.10% from its latest reported closing price of $25.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for ACM Research is 497MM, a decrease of 36.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.18%, an increase of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.79% to 43,977K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kerrisdale Advisers holds 1,948K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 299K shares , representing an increase of 84.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 381.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,532K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,492K shares , representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 1,469K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares , representing an increase of 95.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 938.00% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,378K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares , representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 24.89% over the last quarter.

Panview Capital holds 1,375K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

ACM Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

