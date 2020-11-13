JP Morgan draws investor demand for long bonds

NEW YORK , November 12 (IFR) - Investors seized their chance to buy rare long-dated JP Morgan bonds on Thursday, inverting pricing on a US$5.75bn three-part senior unsecured fixed-to-floating offering from the country's largest bank in terms of assets.

The US financial institution, rated A2/A–, launched a US$2.75bn six-year non-call five at Treasuries plus 65bp, a US$1.4bn 11-year non-call 10 at 90bp and a US$1.6bn 21-year non-call 20 at 87.5bp.

That inversion in pricing between the 11 and 21-year bonds is being driven by investors keen to get their hands on long-dated bank paper that is often hard to find, said analysts.

"Leading up to this year we had a shortage of long-dated bank paper, and the stuff is really hard to source in the secondary market, so the demand is certainly there," said Dan Bruzzo, managing director of bank finance at broker-dealer Amherst Pierpont.

"From what we’re seeing in the secondary market, that stuff is never available and you have to aggressively bid it if you want that kind of exposure."

Longer-dated bank bonds are still hard to come by, even in a year that has seen financial institutions issue farther up the curve to take advantage of price inversions.

It is unusual to see so much bank paper at the long end, as financial institutions usually stick to the shorter end of the curve. Since 2018, for example, JP Morgan has only sold four bonds with maturities of 20 years or longer, and three of those have been placed this year, including Thursday's deal, according to IFR data.

"Banks have been issuing more long-dated paper this year than usual, including a relative surge of 20-year offerings, although much of that supply came earlier in the year when credit curves were inverted – now they're just pretty flat," CreditSights said in a report on Thursday.

"There may be a scarcity factor influencing these 20-year offerings, given banks are not typically long-duration issuers, and we imagine those long-notes are in high demand for buy-and-hold investors like insurance companies."

Despite the tight pricing, the 20-year tranche offered enough of a concession – somewhere between 5bp and 8bp – to get investors interested, according to a banker away from the trade.

JP Morgan's 20-year offering from April – the 3.109% 2041s – had been trading at a weighted average of around 81bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

The bank has been active in the bond markets this year, but has not issued in size since its blockbuster US$10bn four-part deal back in April.

Most recently, it was in the market in September with its US$1bn four-year non-call three inaugural green bond, and later that month it finalised a US$6.8bn tender offer across nine series of notes to retire 2021 and 2022 maturities.

JP Morgan was sole bookrunner on Thursday's trade.