JP Morgan Downgrades Zim Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM)

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.88% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zim Integrated Shipping Services is $20.23. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.88% from its latest reported closing price of $20.41.

The projected annual revenue for Zim Integrated Shipping Services is $6,820MM, a decrease of 45.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.92.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Declares $6.40 Dividend

On March 13, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $6.40 per share ($25.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 24, 2023 received the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $2.95 per share.

At the current share price of $20.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 125.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 61.99%, the lowest has been 13.92%, and the highest has been 187.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 34.16 (n=103).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.34%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VYM - Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares holds 360K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 357K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 22.38% over the last quarter.

Point72 Europe (London) LLP holds 28K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

FIONX - Fidelity SAI International Index Fund holds 18K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 29.21% over the last quarter.

Css holds 120K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing an increase of 64.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 149.61% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1,944K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,971K shares, representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZIM by 99.94% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 402 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zim Integrated Shipping Services. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 9.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZIM is 0.09%, a decrease of 44.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.10% to 39,096K shares. The put/call ratio of ZIM is 1.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is a global, asset-light container liner shipping company with leadership positions in the markets where it operates. Founded in Israelin 1945, ZIM is one of the oldest shipping liners, with over 75 years of experience, providing customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services with a reputation for industry leading transit times,

