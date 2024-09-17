JP Morgan Downgrades Viasat (LSE:0LPE)

Fintel reports that on September 17, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Viasat (LSE:0LPE) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 135.68% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Viasat is 31.94 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 22.32 GBX to a high of 59.07 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 135.68% from its latest reported closing price of 13.55 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Viasat is 3,844MM, a decrease of 16.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.90.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 471 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LPE is 0.13%, an increase of 18.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.71% to 119,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 13,759K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,031K shares , representing a decrease of 9.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LPE by 35.44% over the last quarter.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 11,357K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,357K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Warburg Pincus holds 11,202K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,862K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,087K shares , representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LPE by 30.31% over the last quarter.

