JP Morgan Downgrades Valvoline (VVV)

Fintel reports that on June 2, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.28% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valvoline is 42.43. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $45.15. The average price target represents an increase of 9.28% from its latest reported closing price of 38.83.

The projected annual revenue for Valvoline is 1,454MM, an increase of 9.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 807 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valvoline. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VVV is 0.35%, a decrease of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.55% to 183,521K shares. The put/call ratio of VVV is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Viking Global Investors holds 7,399K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,877K shares, representing an increase of 34.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 52.21% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,937K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,418K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 6.99% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 6,909K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,807K shares, representing a decrease of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 62.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,307K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 0.99% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,304K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,467K shares, representing a decrease of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VVV by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Valvoline Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the Company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises nearly 1,500 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil ChangeSM brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

