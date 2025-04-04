JP Morgan Downgrades U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY)

Fintel reports that on April 3, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for U.S. Bancorp (LSE:0LHY) from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.75% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for U.S. Bancorp is 54.71 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 43.65 GBX to a high of 67.04 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 31.75% from its latest reported closing price of 41.53 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for U.S. Bancorp is 31,516MM, an increase of 25.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,784 funds or institutions reporting positions in U.S. Bancorp. This is an increase of 166 owner(s) or 6.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LHY is 0.41%, an increase of 0.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 1,451,562K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 49,790K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,329K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 6.28% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 48,892K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,459K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 1.89% over the last quarter.

MUFG Bank holds 44,374K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 42,229K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,869K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 2.24% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 40,914K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,821K shares , representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0LHY by 5.30% over the last quarter.

