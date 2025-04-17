JP Morgan Downgrades United States Steel (BIT:1USX1)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for United States Steel (BIT:1USX1) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.58% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is €37.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of €33.58 to a high of €43.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.58% from its latest reported closing price of €36.54 / share.

The projected annual revenue for United States Steel is 16,240MM, an increase of 3.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 930 funds or institutions reporting positions in United States Steel. This is an increase of 37 owner(s) or 4.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1USX1 is 0.46%, an increase of 102.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.29% to 237,579K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pentwater Capital Management holds 18,520K shares representing 8.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,900K shares , representing a decrease of 7.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1USX1 by 4.06% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,309K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,994K shares , representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1USX1 by 3.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,364K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,405K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1USX1 by 5.80% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,162K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares , representing an increase of 1.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1USX1 by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,801K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing an increase of 97.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1USX1 by 3,624.74% over the last quarter.

