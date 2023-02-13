JP Morgan Downgrades Syneos Health (SYNH)

On February 13, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Syneos Health from Neutral to Underweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.13% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Syneos Health is $36.57. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 1.13% from its latest reported closing price of $36.16.

The projected annual revenue for Syneos Health is $5,295MM, a decrease of 2.06%. The projected annual EPS is $4.18, an increase of 50.37%.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,452K shares representing 9.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,954K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 26.56% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 4,146K shares representing 4.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,208K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 24.92% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,468K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,132K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 87.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,065K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,020K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 30.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,000K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,950K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNH by 32.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 918 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syneos Health. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNH is 0.26%, a decrease of 23.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 122,953K shares. The put/call ratio of SYNH is 1.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Syneos Health Background Information

Syneos Health is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together approximately 24,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to life® visit syneoshealth.com.

