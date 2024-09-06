JP Morgan Downgrades Super Micro Computer (XTRA:MS5)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Super Micro Computer (XTRA:MS5) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 1,814 funds or institutions reporting positions in Super Micro Computer. This is an increase of 164 owner(s) or 9.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS5 is 0.45%, an increase of 28.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.26% to 35,188K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,573K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,548K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 19.86% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,292K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,269K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 21.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,250K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,547K shares , representing a decrease of 23.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 37.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,189K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,243K shares , representing a decrease of 4.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 15.29% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,066K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,070K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS5 by 16.55% over the last quarter.

