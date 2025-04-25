JP Morgan Downgrades SS&C Technologies Holdings (BMV:SSNC)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for SS&C Technologies Holdings (BMV:SSNC) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 987 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is an decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.46%, an increase of 4.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.33% to 268,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,599K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,059K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 61.14% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 11,559K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,664K shares , representing a decrease of 9.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 1.63% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 9,771K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,430K shares , representing an increase of 3.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 6,770K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,597K shares , representing a decrease of 12.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 0.67% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 6,715K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,669K shares , representing an increase of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 19.03% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

