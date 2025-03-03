JP Morgan Downgrades Southwest Airlines (WBAG:LUV)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (WBAG:LUV) from Neutral to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,449 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.19%, an increase of 16.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 683,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 59,666K shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,116K shares , representing a decrease of 2.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 28.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 57,531K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57,473K shares , representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 48,900K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,670K shares , representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 17.67% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 32,979K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,083K shares , representing an increase of 8.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 79.87% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 25,664K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,018K shares , representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 12.06% over the last quarter.

