JP Morgan Downgrades SJW (SJW)

On February 7, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for SJW from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.12% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for SJW is $86.96. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 13.12% from its latest reported closing price of $76.87.

The projected annual revenue for SJW is $637MM, an increase of 8.06%. The projected annual EPS is $2.56, an increase of 32.20%.

SJW Declares $0.38 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

At the current share price of $76.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.98%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.99%, the lowest has been 1.61%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.75. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are large shareholders doing?

Nuance Investments holds 1,720K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,078K shares, representing a decrease of 78.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 25.86% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,643K shares representing 5.42% ownership of the company.

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,615K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Covington Capital Management holds 1,591K shares representing 5.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,212K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,016K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SJW by 18.17% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 432 funds or institutions reporting positions in SJW. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SJW is 0.19%, an increase of 4.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 25,284K shares. The put/call ratio of SJW is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

SJW Group Background Information

SJW Group is the second-largest investor-owned pure-play water and wastewater utility, based on estimated rate base, in the United States, providing lifesaving and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group's locally led and operated water utilities - San Jose Water Company in California, The Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, The Maine Water Company in Maine, and SJWTX, Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas - possess the financial strength, operational expertise, and technological innovation to safeguard the environment, deliver outstanding service to customers, and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities, and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders.

