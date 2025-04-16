JP Morgan Downgrades Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T)

Fintel reports that on April 16, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A3T) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 254.15% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 156.53 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 118.42 GBX to a high of 186.72 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 254.15% from its latest reported closing price of 44.20 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt () is 14,788MM, a decrease of 12.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sea Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 121 owner(s) or 11.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A3T is 0.83%, an increase of 6.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.19% to 386,569K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 40,955K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,564K shares , representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 19.62% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 25,664K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,902K shares , representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 45.19% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 16,041K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 14,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,702K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,983K shares , representing an increase of 17.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A3T by 34.02% over the last quarter.

