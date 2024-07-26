JP Morgan Downgrades RPM International (LSE:0A62)

Fintel reports that on July 26, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for RPM International (LSE:0A62) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,264 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPM International. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 2.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A62 is 0.21%, an increase of 7.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.63% to 119,461K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aristotle Capital Management holds 9,331K shares representing 7.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,578K shares , representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 1.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,060K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,050K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 2.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,012K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,911K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 1.60% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,287K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,280K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 3,125K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A62 by 18.67% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.