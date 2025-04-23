JP Morgan Downgrades Resideo Technologies (BMV:REZI)

Fintel reports that on April 22, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Resideo Technologies (BMV:REZI) from Overweight to Neutral.

There are 631 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resideo Technologies. This is an decrease of 90 owner(s) or 12.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REZI is 0.13%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.49% to 140,111K shares.

Boston Partners holds 9,798K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,831K shares , representing an increase of 20.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 47.47% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,483K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,304K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 14.79% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 9,199K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,341K shares , representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 13.53% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 7,513K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,594K shares , representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 9.23% over the last quarter.

UBVLX - Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund Class L holds 6,517K shares representing 4.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,545K shares , representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REZI by 13.22% over the last quarter.

