JP Morgan Downgrades PTC (LSE:0ACE)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for PTC (LSE:0ACE) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,402 funds or institutions reporting positions in PTC. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 3.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0ACE is 0.38%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 139,107K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 17,265K shares representing 14.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,491K shares , representing an increase of 10.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACE by 16.04% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 7,039K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,299K shares , representing an increase of 10.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0ACE by 15.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,587K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,251K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,146K shares , representing an increase of 3.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACE by 0.50% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,029K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,962K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0ACE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

