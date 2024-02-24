JP Morgan Downgrades Penumbra (PEN)

Fintel reports that on February 23, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.49% Upside

As of January 20, 2024, the average one-year price target for Penumbra is 287.20. The forecasts range from a low of 242.40 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.49% from its latest reported closing price of 238.37.

The projected annual revenue for Penumbra is 1,164MM, an increase of 9.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 848 funds or institutions reporting positions in Penumbra. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEN is 0.23%, a decrease of 19.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.84% to 41,127K shares. The put/call ratio of PEN is 1.87, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,105K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,964K shares, representing an increase of 36.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 50.73% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 2,678K shares representing 6.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 7.09% over the last quarter.

FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,220K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 1.08% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,201K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEN by 28.67% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 1,167K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Penumbra Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the U.S., most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. Penumbra, the Penumbra P logo, Indigo, CAT, Separator, Lightning, and Penumbra ENGINE are trademarks of Penumbra, Inc.

