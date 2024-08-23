JP Morgan Downgrades Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Peloton Interactive (WBAG:PTON) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Peloton Interactive. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTON is 0.10%, an increase of 4.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.84% to 391,653K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 26,280K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 18,257K shares representing 5.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gtcr holds 14,000K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company.

Quinn Opportunity Partners holds 12,633K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,980K shares , representing an increase of 36.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 28.33% over the last quarter.

DnB Asset Management AS holds 12,131K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,519K shares , representing an increase of 29.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTON by 2.47% over the last quarter.

