JP Morgan Downgrades PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0A2S) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,095 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDD Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 2.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A2S is 1.65%, an increase of 4.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.87% to 454,179K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 36,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,128K shares , representing an increase of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 0.14% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 33,011K shares.

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 15,445K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,295K shares , representing a decrease of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 18.55% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 13,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 892K shares , representing an increase of 93.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 82.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 12,864K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,520K shares , representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A2S by 5.78% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.