JP Morgan Downgrades PBF Energy (LSE:0KE0)

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for PBF Energy (LSE:0KE0) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.07% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for PBF Energy is 39.32 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 25.55 GBX to a high of 54.19 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.07% from its latest reported closing price of 30.95 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for PBF Energy is 35,815MM, a decrease of 3.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 841 funds or institutions reporting positions in PBF Energy. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KE0 is 0.25%, an increase of 18.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.47% to 107,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,282K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,386K shares , representing a decrease of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 20.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,209K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 22.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,583K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 16.54% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,539K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,888K shares , representing a decrease of 13.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 92.39% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,535K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,594K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KE0 by 18.04% over the last quarter.

