JP Morgan Downgrades Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from Overweight to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.90% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orion Engineered Carbons is $34.48. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.90% from its latest reported closing price of $26.54.

The projected annual revenue for Orion Engineered Carbons is $2,197MM, an increase of 8.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.55.

Orion Engineered Carbons Declares $0.02 Dividend

On March 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 21, 2023 received the payment on April 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

At the current share price of $26.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.31%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.11%, the lowest has been 0.31%, and the highest has been 11.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.71 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.90%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Portfolio holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 124.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 41.39% over the last quarter.

Cruiser Capital Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 17.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 7.62% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,645K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,246K shares, representing a decrease of 16.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 9.99% over the last quarter.

WSCVX - Walthausen Small Cap Value Fund Investor holds 67K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing a decrease of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OEC by 2.90% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 365 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orion Engineered Carbons. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OEC is 0.35%, an increase of 14.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.24% to 63,108K shares. The put/call ratio of OEC is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

Orion Engineered Carbons Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Orion Engineered Carbons is a global supplier of carbon black products including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks, and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods, such as automotive belts and hoses. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability.

