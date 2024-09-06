JP Morgan Downgrades Organon (LSE:0A9W)

Fintel reports that on September 6, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Organon (LSE:0A9W) from Neutral to Underweight.

There are 1,118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Organon. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A9W is 0.16%, an increase of 3.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 227,126K shares.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 16,632K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,284K shares , representing a decrease of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9W by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,091K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,153K shares , representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A9W by 82.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,017K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,037K shares , representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9W by 6.80% over the last quarter.

Nordea Investment Management Ab holds 7,431K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,970K shares , representing an increase of 46.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9W by 103.80% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,611K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,489K shares , representing an increase of 32.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0A9W by 71.70% over the last quarter.

