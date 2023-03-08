JP Morgan Downgrades Offerpad Solutions Inc - (OPAD)

On March 8, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Offerpad Solutions Inc - (NYSE:OPAD) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 71.87% Upside

As of March 8, 2023, the average one-year price target for Offerpad Solutions Inc - is $0.98. The forecasts range from a low of $0.35 to a high of $1.84. The average price target represents an increase of 71.87% from its latest reported closing price of $0.57.

The projected annual revenue for Offerpad Solutions Inc - is $3,206MM, a decrease of 18.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.20.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

LL Funds holds 100,250K shares representing 40.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kemnay Advisory Services holds 2,836K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ulysses Management holds 2,813K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,896K shares, representing a decrease of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPAD by 37.71% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,620K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPAD by 44.84% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,439K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,378K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPAD by 64.00% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in Offerpad Solutions Inc -. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 6.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPAD is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.45% to 123,547K shares. The put/call ratio of OPAD is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Offerpad Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Offerpad’s mission is to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Period. Offerpad uses technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control, and certainty to solve their housing needs. Offerpad combines its fundamental real estate expertise with its data-driven digital "Solutions Center" platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

