JP Morgan Downgrades Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z)

Fintel reports that on July 22, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Nu Holdings (MUN:M1Z) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.49% Downside

As of December 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nu Holdings is 7,54 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3,33 € to a high of 13,12 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.49% from its latest reported closing price of 12,26 € / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nu Holdings is 11,047MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 991 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nu Holdings. This is an increase of 125 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M1Z is 1.29%, an increase of 9.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.62% to 3,107,233K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sc Us holds 251,945K shares representing 5.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252,320K shares , representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 9.77% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 202,618K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 175,197K shares , representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 52.32% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 169,450K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,768K shares , representing an increase of 32.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 107.55% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 107,119K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 99,966K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,950K shares , representing an increase of 92.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M1Z by 1,440.54% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.