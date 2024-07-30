JP Morgan Downgrades Novavax (DB:NVV1)

Fintel reports that on July 30, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Novavax (DB:NVV1) from Neutral to Underweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novavax. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVV1 is 0.09%, an increase of 44.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.01% to 82,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 14,019K shares representing 9.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,382K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVV1 by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Shah Capital Management holds 8,118K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,781K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVV1 by 13.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,549K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,817K shares , representing a decrease of 7.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVV1 by 15.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,871K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,873K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVV1 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,786K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,518K shares , representing an increase of 9.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVV1 by 13.47% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.