JP Morgan Downgrades NIO (SEHK:9866)

Fintel reports that on February 4, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for NIO (SEHK:9866) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.51% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NIO is HK$51.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of HK$28.19 to a high of HK$104.66. The average price target represents an increase of 47.51% from its latest reported closing price of HK$34.75 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NIO is 156,885MM, an increase of 148.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIO. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 113.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9866 is 0.30%, an increase of 11.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 63.30% to 81,502K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,758K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,700K shares , representing a decrease of 5.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 9.47% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,441K shares representing 0.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,429K shares , representing a decrease of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9866 by 3.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 12,269K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 3,812K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,232K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

