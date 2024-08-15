JP Morgan Downgrades Murphy Oil (LSE:0K3S)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Murphy Oil (LSE:0K3S) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.55% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Murphy Oil is 53.65 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 44.58 GBX to a high of 70.57 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 43.55% from its latest reported closing price of 37.37 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Murphy Oil is 3,806MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 882 funds or institutions reporting positions in Murphy Oil. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K3S is 0.22%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.06% to 141,228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,641K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,649K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3S by 2.51% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,516K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,455K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3S by 2.24% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,742K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,736K shares , representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3S by 1.16% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,586K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,010K shares , representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3S by 1.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,503K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,341K shares , representing an increase of 4.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K3S by 53.11% over the last quarter.

