JP Morgan Downgrades M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2024, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for M&T Bank (LSE:0JW2) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.44% Upside

As of December 3, 2024, the average one-year price target for M&T Bank is 226.56 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 160.71 GBX to a high of 284.08 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 2.44% from its latest reported closing price of 221.16 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for M&T Bank is 9,584MM, an increase of 12.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,734 funds or institutions reporting positions in M&T Bank. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JW2 is 0.29%, an increase of 6.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.08% to 167,752K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,994K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,452K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 0.76% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,466K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares , representing a decrease of 3.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 92.92% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,282K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,266K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 10.87% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 5,037K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,846K shares , representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 3.49% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,374K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,282K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0JW2 by 10.62% over the last quarter.

