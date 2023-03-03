JP Morgan Downgrades Montrose Environmental Group (MEG)

On March 2, 2023, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Montrose Environmental Group from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.03% Upside

As of March 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is $56.61. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $76.65. The average price target represents an increase of 57.03% from its latest reported closing price of $36.05.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is $591MM, an increase of 8.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.85.

What are large shareholders doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 2,848K shares representing 9.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,217K shares, representing a decrease of 12.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,972K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,846K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,775K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 81.60% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,624K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,405K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing an increase of 11.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 99.86% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 308 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.29%, an increase of 14.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.75% to 35,628K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Montrose Environmental Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Montrose is a leading environmental services company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what's coming tomorrow. With 1,700 employees across 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs - and well ahead of the strategic curve.

