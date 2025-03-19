JP Morgan Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (LSE:0JZ0) from Overweight to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.86% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 625.14 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 376.98 GBX to a high of 738.85 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 27.86% from its latest reported closing price of 488.91 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 7,516MM, an increase of 14.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,782 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JZ0 is 0.31%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.61% to 69,732K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,676K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,396K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,911K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,820K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JZ0 by 50.30% over the last quarter.

