JP Morgan Downgrades Martin Marietta Materials (BMV:MLM)

Fintel reports that on March 19, 2025, JP Morgan downgraded their outlook for Martin Marietta Materials (BMV:MLM) from Overweight to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,215 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.34%, an increase of 8.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.02% to 69,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,676K shares representing 4.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,678K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 6.06% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 2,396K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,449K shares , representing a decrease of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 0.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,911K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,935K shares , representing a decrease of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 1,911K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,119K shares , representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 65.52% over the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group holds 1,820K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,629K shares , representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 50.30% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.